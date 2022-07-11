A new Chick-fil-A is opening in NJ, here’s where

By Chick-fil-A.com I count 55 locations in the Garden State. The chicken joint has been determined in more than one survey to be New Jersey’s favorite fast food.

So there must have been room for one more. Coming Tuesday, July 12 a new Chick-fil-A is opening in Eatontown. You’ll find it at 42 Route 36 but it might be just as easy to look for a crowd of people lined up. This has been known to happen at Chick-fil-A openings. People love it that much.

Now there’s already been a Chick-fil-A in Eatontown but it’s inside the Monmouth Mall. This new one will be a stand-alone and a much more convenient way for folks in that area to grab and go.

Their hours will be Monday through Saturday 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. If you know anything of Chick-fil-A you know they are closed every Sunday. This harkens back to their founder’s deeply held religious beliefs, which has also caused some controversy in the past for the organization having donated to charities that held anti-LGBTQ stances.

As part of their grand opening celebration on Tuesday, they will be giving free Chick-fil-A food to 100 community heroes for an entire year. They will also be donating $25,000 to the charity Feeding America.

Here’s a Chick-fil-A fun fact:

Employees are known for the company’s commitment to extremely polite customer service, but you’ll never hear one say, “You’re welcome.” Instead, the company policy is to say, “My pleasure.” It stems from Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy having noticed back in the day the employees at Ritz-Carlton always said “my pleasure” and it was adopted from there. Listen for it next time you go.

