A New Type Of Restaurant Is Coming To The Manors Shopping Center In Lawrenceville, NJ

Something really exciting is going on in North Lawrence that is totally going to add something residents don’t already have.

The Manors Shopping Center in Lawrenceville, NJ, right by the restaurant Amalfis, has some new businesses are making their way to the shopping center.

We found out that a new brewery is taking one of the vacant spots in the shopping center soon, but now a new Jamaican-styled restaurant will also be joining the center as well.

There’s already a bagel shop, Italian restaurant, and Chinese food in the shopping center, so this restaurant will make the shopping center even more well-rounded food-wise.

The restaurant is called The Scotch Bonnet Kitchen and the rumors are that it will take over the vacant location that used to be the frozen yogurt shop, scoops, and swirls.

There were talks of the restaurant expanding with a second location on Facebook and when I called and asked if there was any truth to the rumors, they confirmed that it was true.

There’s no set date on when this is all happening, but be on the lookout because they’re in the process of getting things up and running.

The Scotch Bonnet Kitchen already has one location open that’s located at 901 Pennington Ave, Trenton, NJ 08618. They serve food like fried chicken, jerk chicken, BBQ, brisket and so much more.

I honestly love jerk chicken and can’t wait to give this place a try. Again, there’s no set date for a grand opening yet, but when it’s announced I’ll be sure to update you!

