The coming soon sign went up last summer (July 2025) and now it seems it's finally getting closer to opening its first Mercer County location.

Broadway Hot and Honey Chicken is opening soon in Mercer on One in Lawrence

Broadway Hot and Honey Chicken is in Mercer on One, formerly Mercer Mall, on Route 1 South in Lawrence Townshop. It's in the middle of Liu Yi Shou Hotpot and House of Biryanis and Kebabs, near Olive Garden.

This will be the first Broadway Hot and Honey Chicken in Mercer County, NJ

There's no shortage of fast-casual chicken restaurants in Mercer County. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers recently received approval to build a new location on Route 33 in Hamilton Township. There are two Chick fil A restaurants, one in Hamilton Marketplace on Route 130, and the other on Route 1 North in Lawrence Township. Dave's Hot Chicken just opened its first Mercer County location on Route 33 in Hamilton Township. And, now this Broadway Hot and Honey Chicken will be the first of its kind in Mercer County. Each restaurant offers something a little different.

At Broadway Hot and Honey Chicken you'll find buttermilk fried chicken, nuggets, tenders, chicken and waffles, sandwiches, wraps, salads, waffle fries, sides, sweets, including the most delicious looking milkshakes. Check out the full menu by clicking here.

The new Mercer on One location is in the hiring phase right now. They're looking for kitchen and front of house help. Click here to apply on the website.

The new Lawrence restaurant will be Broadway Hot and Honey Chicken's 6th location

This will be the 6th location of Broadway Hot and Honey Chicken. There are other locations in Wall, Middletown, Freehold, Oceanport, and Westfield.

