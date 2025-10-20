New Restaurant Mama’s Kitchen Now Open in Lawrence, NJ
There's a new restaurant in an old, familiar location in Lawrence Township for you to check out.
Mama's Kitchen is now open in Lawrence Township
It's called Mama's Kitchen and it's on Brunswick Pike (Route 1 South), across from Lawrence Lexus and Autolenders.
The grand opening was Saturday (October 18) and it's already getting rave reviews.
The restaurant serves Indian food
What's on the menu? Indian food. Mama's Kitchen specializes in South and North Indian cusine, according to the sign out front. Catering is also available for all occasions.
The website says, "Your favorite home-cooked Indian flavors, now just a takeout away."
There are Veg appetizers like Samosa/French fries, mozzarella sticks, Samosa/Aloo Tikki Chat, and Andhra Mirchi Bajji.
You can grab a bowl or roll. Try the Veg Bowl, Chcicken Bowl, the Paneer Tikka Roll, or Chicken Tikka Roll.
It's already getting good reviews
In the very popular local dining Facebook group, "Mercer Bucks Central Jersey Eateries," commenters are saying the portions are generous, the food is very tasty, and takeout was quick. Garlic Naans come with delicious sauces. It's gluten free and has vegetarian options.
Mama's Kitchen is located at 2653 Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township, NJ.
It's open 7 days a week from 11 AM - 9 PM. You can call to order. The phone number is (609) 806 - 8779. Online ordering will be available in the future.
Stop in and give this new, local business a try.
Popular cheesesteak restaurant, Meatheadz was once in that space, but moved down the street to the Lawrence Shopping Center for a bigger space.
It was also Manny's Fried Kitchen for a little while.
You may also remember Stewart's Rootbeer & Drive-In was there for many years too.
Welcome, Mama's Kitchen. Wishing you success.
