It's beginning to feel like the holiday season around here.

We've seen a few snow flurries (that was exciting), many towns are announcing their tree lighting ceremonies, Santa is at the mall, people are starting to put up their outdoor decorations...it's a fun time of year.

The Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan is stopping in Mercer County

This holiday season, Mercer County is in for a treat, as the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan swings by. Keep reading to find out where it will be and when.

If you're never seen the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan before, you'll love it...it's a little piece of nostalgia.

Specifically, it's a festively decorated tractor trailer with a picture of the signature Coca-Cola old-fashioned Santa on the side and thousands of holiday lights. It looks so cool.

People come from miles around for the chance to check it out.

You can have your picture taken with Santa and complimentary Coca-Cola

There are family-friendly activities at each stop. You can have your picture taken with Santa in the most adorable holiday setting (perfect for your holiday card to send to family and friends). Coca-Cola samples are complimentary. You'll hear holiday music as well. It's a lot of fun.

This year, the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan is making two stops in Mercer County, New Jersey.

Mercer County stops are on November 20

Save the date. Both stops will be on Thursday, November 20.

The first stop will be at the newer QuickChek on Sloan Avenue and Quakerbridge Road (704 Sloan Avenue) in Hamilton Township. It will be there from 12 PM - 2:30 PM.

The second stop will be in Lawrence Township at Rider University (2083 Lawrenceville Road) from 6 PM - 8:30 PM.

It's a beloved tradition all over the country

The Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan is a beloved tradition for people all over the county. It's a part of Coca-Cola's "Share Holiday Magic" campaign, where they aim to bring people together and celebrate the holidays.

We are so lucky to have it visit Mercer County. For more information, click here.

Happy holidays.

