A-Rod Posts About 'New Beginning' as J.Lo and Ben Affleck Reunite

Alex Rodriguez recently posted on his Instagram Story about moving on and forward following his split from Jennifer Lopez. "I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn't serve me is clearly out of my life," he wrote. "New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming." It's been no secret that J.Lo and her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck have been rekindling their old flame. (via Entertainment Tonight)

Massive TikTok Party Compared to Project X

A TikTok user named Adrian Lopez posted an address on TikTok for his birthday celebration and way more people showed up than expected. All he said on TikTok was "pop out n celebrate my bday"—that's all it took for thousands of kids to show up to Huntington Beach. The bash got so wild that 121 adults and 28 juveniles were arrested and booked for various charges including vandalism, the firing of dangerous/illegal fireworks, failure to disperse and curfew violations. (via TMZ)

Lil Nas X Ripped His Pants on SNL



Lil Nas X took the SNL stage this past weekend to perform his new song "Montero," but he had a little wardrobe malfunction along the way. Check out the funny pants-splitting moment and the artist's incredible performance, below:

Simone Biles Lands Hardest Vault Trick in Women's Gymnastic History

The G.O.A.T. herself, Simone Biles, just became the first woman in gymnastics history to land the Yurchenko double pike during a competition. Watch below:

Cicada Tacos Are Now on the Menu!

Cicadas are set to return in full force this summer, but one restaurant is planning on making culinary use out of them. Cocina on Market in Leesburg, Virginia has included them on their menu as a taco topping. See below:

Maroon 5's New Album Features So Many Collaborations!

Maroon 5 just revealed the track list for their new album Jordi — which is dedicated to their late manager — and the track list is a veritable music who's-who. The CD features Megan Thee Stallion, blackbear, Stevie Nicks, H.E.R. and more! (via Just Jared)