God, it's brutal out here.

In the midst of her breakup with John Mulaney, Anna Marie Tendler revealed on social media that she's got Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour (which is one hell of a breakup album to boot) on repeat.

“Hey bestie, you wanna hang out? *listens to this album on repeat all summer,*” the makeup artist wrote on her Instagram Story alongside the 18-year-old Disney star's sassy, jaded cover art.

Led by smash No. 1 hit "drivers license," Sour includes a plethora of other breakup songs including "traitor," "happier," "deja vu" and fellow No. 1 hit "good 4 u," which peaked atop the Billboard Hot 100's chart dated May 24.

Tendler's recent split from Mulaney made headlines following his 60-day rehab stay for alcohol and cocaine abuse.

At the time, the comedian's now-estranged wife seemed blindsided by his decision to end their six-year marriage, releasing a statement saying, "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

Since then, Mulaney has reportedly — and quickly — moved on with an Olivia of his very own: Olivia Munn, who he met while attending church in Los Angeles, according to People. Ironically, Munn admitted in a 2015 interview that she had been "obsessed" with the then-engaged comedian after they both attended the same wedding.

For her part, Mendler also recently revealed she had attended rehab at roughly the same time as her estranged husband, but for "emotional and eating disorders" stemming from the impact of his alleged cheating.