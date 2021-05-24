Lindsay Lohan To Star In Netflix Holiday Romantic Comedy

Lindsay Lohan will be Netflix’s next Christmas rom-com star, according to Variety. The streaming service has churned out several popular holiday-themed movies over the last few years, including Jingle Jangle, A Christmas Prince, and Holidate. Now, with Lohan as their new lead, Netflix is giving the Hallmark Channel a run for its money.

Lohan rose to fame at just 11 years old, after a star-making turn in Disney’s 1998 remake of The Parent Trap. As she transitioned from child actor to teen actor, she found success in a Freaky Friday reboot opposite Jamie Lee Curtis and in Tina Fey’s whip-smart comedy Mean Girls. These roles turned Lohan into a household name, but the pressures of being an A-list celebrity led to substance abuse and a retreat from the spotlight.

Over the past decade, Lohan has made a handful of appearances in both movies and television, both in character and as herself. She lived abroad in Europe, where she appeared in the West End production of Speed-the-Plow and had a recurring role on the British TV series Sick Note. In 2018, she starred in the MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, which chronicled her day-to-day life while managing her own club in Mykonos, Greece.

Then, in 2019, Lohan told Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen that she wished to “come back to America and start filming again.” This was during the New Year's Eve special on CNN, and there was no way Lohan could have predicted that her return to Hollywood would take longer than planned.

The untitled movie’s logline describes Lohan’s character as a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who gets amnesia following a skiing accident. She then “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.” The movie is set to begin filming later this November, so it's likely we'll have to wait until next holiday season to unwrap this Christmas present.

