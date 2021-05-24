Here’s How You Can See the ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ in New Jersey This Week

The year's biggest "supermoon" will light up the sky this Wednesday. The full moon, named the 'Super Flower Blood Moon', will also will mark the only total lunar eclipse of 2021. Get your cameras ready because it is supposed to be a magnificent sight.

According to Space.com, the Earth's shadow will block the sun's light and reflect off the moon, causing it to look like it is red. That is how the name 'blood moon' was coined. What makes this time different from other lunar eclipses is that the moon will reach perigee, which is its closest point to Earth in orbit. When this happens the moon will appear larger than the average full moon, making it a "supermoon."

The supermoon will be visible in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and pretty much most of the world. According to People, the Penumbral eclipse is expected to begin at 4:47 a.m. ET, with a partial eclipse at 5:44 a.m. ET. A full eclipse will occur at 7:11 a.m. ET, and will reach its peak at around 7:18 a.m. ET. The whole thing is expected to end at 7:25 a.m. ET.

The partial eclipse will then end at 8:52 a.m. ET, followed by the ending of the Penumbral eclipse at 9:49 a.m. ET.

It might be difficult to see the moon in some places due to inclement weather or clouds. On Wednesday it is supposed to rain in the Central Jersey air. Clouds are expected to cover the sky the majority of the day so seeing the Super Flower Blood Moon might not be in our forecast.