There’s a brand-new way to work out coming to Ewing, New Jersey and it looks like a ton of fun.

There are plenty of gyms, yoga studios, pilates studios, and other forms of fitness studios in Mercer County, but I think this new place may be one of the first of its kind in the area.

I was driving around Ewing and saw that this sign was hung up over a storefront in the Glen Rock Shopping Center in Ewing. It seems as though a Pole Dancing studio is coming to the area and this sounds like so much fun!

On the sign it reads Life Balance Pole Dancing, so I’m not 100% sure if that’s the official name of the studio or not yet. There are little to no details out as of right now, but I will for sure be keeping tabs on the progress of this studio.

94.5 PST 94.5 PST loading...

Pole Dancing has become one of the most popular workout classes and has become super trendy over the last few years. A ton of gyms are beginning to offer pole dancing classes as part of their normally scheduled classes.

It’s also a fun activity to grab your friends to just try out for a fun day out while getting a workout in as well. The location is right next to All Star Bagel right inside of the shopping center and diagonal from Glen Roc Dance Shope.

It’ll be located on Scotch Rd in Ewing, but there aren’t too many details about the opening of this studio yet. I can’t wait to get more info on this, it seems like such a fun way to work out in Mercer County.

Things People Are Constantly Googling About NJ "Why is New Jersey...?" This is what people are searching about the Garden State.