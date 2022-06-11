Bag That Fell Off Luggage Transport at Airport and Is Ignored by Baggage Handlers Goes Viral on TikTok

A piece of abandoned luggage that fell off of a transport truck at an airport went absolutely viral on TikTok.

TikTok user @jackatyou noticed the bag while sitting in the Delta lounge at a Nashville airport. They captured the saga that led to it eventually being rescued in a video that they then shared to the social media platform.

In the video, an airport employee on a luggage car drove by the bag. @Jackatyou said that everyone in the lounge had "high hopes" when a second driver stopped and got out of their car. However, they were left disappointed when the driver moved the bag out of the way and went on with their day.

"Surely he's coming to save the day," text on the screen read as a third driver stopped to examine the bag. Unfortunately, they also left it behind.

Suddenly, the music changed from B.o.B. and Hayley Williams' "Airplane" to Mariah Carey's "Hero," and a literal suitcase hero arrived on the scene. As the stirring ballad swelled, the driver picked up the lost bag and took it with them.

The TikTok user noted that the savior's heroic deed was met with resounding cheers from the captive audience.

Watch the dramatic video below:

The funny clip found a massive audience online. It amassed more than 4.1 million views and 500,000 likes. Thousands of people commented on it. That includes someone who claimed that the bag belonged to them.

"STOP THIS IS LITERALLY MY BAG," one TikTok user wrote. "I WAS AT A LAYOVER FROM NASHVILLE TO FLORIDA AND I SEE MY NAME TAG ON MY JUICY COUTURE SUITCASE IM SO DEAD."

@Jackatyou replied and asked the commenter to record a video of their own explaining the situation. However, at the time of publishing a second video has not gone live. Several other TikTok users have since called the claim into question with one saying that the bag isn't a Juicy Couture but is actually a different brand.

Regardless, other people had a good time laughing about the content.

"POV: you're looking for your bag at your destination and see this video," someone joked.

"This. This is why we don't check bags," another pointed out.

"Why am I panicking bc that looks like my suitcase but I haven't flown anywhere recently," another asked.

Others pointed out that the various employees who left the bag behind were likely doing their jobs.

"Those baggage handlers look like they work for different airlines," someone wrote. "They all checked the tag and drove away. Don't judge, if you've never done the job."