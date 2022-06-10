Bangin’ BBQ! Here’s Where To Get The Absolute BEST BBQ in NJ

Grilling and BBQ season is here! But to prepare a truly masterfully-cook piece of meat, takes a whole lot of time and care. From seasoning the meat, letting it marinate for hours and hours in a magical blend of spices and juices, making sure the heat is just right, and then patiently looking it slow-cook until the juicy meat falls off thee bone. It's a lot of work, and not everyone has the method down pat.

Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash loading...

Luckily there are places who can do that for you if you don't have a lot of time on your hands, and you don't have to go all the way to Texas for first-class BBQ!

NJ.com recently broke down a list of NJ's 33 best BBQ joints, ranked. And honestly, it doesn't look like you can go wrong with any of these places!

We have a few of them here in Central Jersey, and their meats look mouthwateringly magnificent.

There's Hambone Opera in Lawrenceville ranked at #19

They've even been featured on Food Network, according to their website!

Or Jersey Shore BBQ in East Brunswick at #12

They also have a location in Point Pleasant!

Higher up in the list with More Than Q in Lambertville and West Windsor at #5

And The Bearded One in Monroe, way up at #4

I'll have a piece of that one right in the middle please!

But we're here for #1... The best of the best. According to NJ.com the title of the best BBQ joint goes to....

#1: KB’s BBQ Smokehouse, Irvington NJ

You'll have to go up north to the Newark area for this one. But it looks totally worth it!

Not only does that meat look to-die-for, but those sides!!! Mac and cheese me please!

Have you ever been to this place? What's your favorite BBQ joint in Jersey? Please let us (me) know!

