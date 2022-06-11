NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/11

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/11

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Air Temperature72° - 77°
WindsFrom the South
6 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature59° - 74°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:26pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 5:24a		Low
Sat 11:48a		High
Sat 6:02p		Low
Sun 12:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 11:12a		High
Sat 5:36p		Low
Sun 12:03a		High
Sun 5:59a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:12a		Low
Sat 11:24a		High
Sat 5:50p		Low
Sun 12:15a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 11:16a		High
Sat 5:32p		Low
Sun 12:07a		High
Sun 5:55a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 9:04a		Low
Sat 3:53p		High
Sat 9:42p		Low
Sun 4:44a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:20a		Low
Sat 11:37a		High
Sat 5:57p		Low
Sun 12:35a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 8:11a		Low
Sat 3:27p		High
Sat 8:49p		Low
Sun 4:18a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 6:10a		Low
Sat 12:08p		High
Sat 6:47p		Low
Sun 1:07a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:04a		Low
Sat 11:12a		High
Sat 5:42p		Low
Sun 12:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 5:32a		Low
Sat 11:34a		High
Sat 6:10p		Low
Sun 12:31a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:17a		Low
Sat 11:21a		High
Sat 5:50p		Low
Sun 12:15a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 6:16a		Low
Sat 12:14p		High
Sat 6:50p		Low
Sun 1:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds after midnight.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

