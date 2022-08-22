ABC’s The Bachelorette Visits Wildwood NJ Tonight

If you're a fan of the Bachelorette (or just a fan of the Wildwoods) you might want to check out tonight's episode on ABC as the Bachelorette visits South Jersey.

The Bachelorette includes a South Jersey native, Tyler Norris, who's from Rio Grande, New Jersey, and graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School.

According to ABC, this year's Bachelorette features two women in the starring role, and both Gabby and Rachel are visiting their men's hometowns in tonight's episode.

The episode was actually filmed back in April before the summer season began. We actually have a preview of the filming, thanks to Joey from the Wildwood Video Archive:

The Bachelorette airs on ABC tonight (Monday) at 8pm.

