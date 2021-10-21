Meet Newark and Philly Natives on Season 18 of The Bachelorette

The new season of The Bachelorette kicked off on Tuesday, October 19. Season 18 of The Bachelorette has two locals as a part of the cast that is trying to win Michelle Young's heart.

According to NJ.com, there are two gentlemen that will be part of season 18 of The Bachelorette that are from the City of Brotherly Love as well as from Newark, New Jersey.

We learned from the ABC website that the Philadelphia native’s name is Jack. Jack is a former Army officer that is afraid of dancing.

Wait, afraid of dancing? This has to be a joke but it really is a part of Jack's description on the ABC website. Is it because his dance moves are terrible? That is pretty funny.

If you think you will be a big fan of Jack on season 18 of The Bachelorette you should know that Jack does not like onions. ABC shared that "Jack will throw up at the sight of an onion."

Jack sounds like a very interesting individual that "will throw up at the sight of an onion" and is afraid of dancing.

The good thing is that the 30-year-old likes a lady that will not be "afraid to push him outside of his comfort zone."

Now let's get to know Olumide from Newark, New Jersey.

Okay, I have something in common with the 27-year-old, Olumide. The reason I say that is because Olumide hates tofu and let me tell you, so do I. Let's be real, tofu is disgusting.

My favorite line on ABC that describes Olumide is, "Olumide is ready to find his wife and he is coming in HOT!"

Let's go! We are rooting for both Jack and Olumide to make it far on Season 18 of The Bachelorette.

Just in case you are not aware, Michelle Young who is the bachelorette for Season 18 was the runner-up on season 25 of The Bachelor. She is still searching for love.