BREAKING: Evacuations Ordered in Abington Township, PA Following Massive Fire at Industrial Complex

Abington Township officials are now warning residents in the immediate area surrounding the SPS Technologies fire to evacuate within the hour over concerns of air quality.

The evacuation area is outlined in the map below running from Stewart Avenue to West Avenue and as far out as Walnut Street in the area. You can see a map below.

"Due to changing conditions and concerns of air quality, the Abington Township Emergency Operations Center and Jenkintown Emergency Management are advising all residents and businesses in the locations below to voluntarily evacuate within the hour while conditions permit," Abington Township officials said Tuesday afternoon just before 3:00 p.m

Get our free mobile app

Residents can drive themselves to a shelter, which has been set up at the auditorium inside the Cheltenham High School (500 Rices Mill Rd, Wyncote, PA), reports say.

Residents and businesses located within the one mile radius surrounding the factory but outside the evacuation area are still being asked to continue to shelter in place.

Here's a full outline of today's evacuation order:

Massive Inferno Erupts Monday Night at Abington, PA Factory

The evacuations come as a result of a fire that was first reported at SPS Technologies on Monday evening around 9:43 p.m.

The plant which manufacturers aerospace fasteners and fittings. They say about 60 employees were on site at the time and first reported hearing an explosion. They evacuated the plant with no injuries reported.

But all day, the surrounding area has been under a shelter in place advisory from officials as they monitor air quality risks from the fire.

Abington, PA Fire Affecting Philadelphia

The first is also affecting Philadelphia — which his located just 2 miles from the fire.

Officials say they're monitoring air and water quality within the city (especially in some of the Northern areas of the City). However, as of 3:40 p.m. they haven't issued any advisories to residents about air quality.

Meanwhile, regional rail service on SEPTA in the area remains suspended. This includes service on the Landsale/Doylestown, West Trenton and Warminster Regional rail lines.

This is a developing story.