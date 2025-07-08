UPDATE: The warning has expired. It's been replaced by a severe thunderstorm warning. You can click here for the latest information.

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of our area until about 5:45 pm, the National Weather Service says.

Where Is the Tornado Warning?

The warning was issued around 5:20 p.m. for a possible tornado in the area of King of Prussia. The storm cell was moving east at 40 mph, the National Weather Service says.

The cell is capable of producing quarter size hail. Weather spotters in the area say they saw a funnel cloud. There have been nearly 150 lightning strikes in that area in the last 20 minutes, reports say.

If you're in the affected areas you should take cover now by heading to a basement or the interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building.

"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely," the National Weather Service is warning.

What Areas Are Included in the Tornado Warning?

The areas included in the warning are Philadelphia, Norristown, West Norriton, East Norriton, Conshohocken, Hatboro, Ambler, Jenkintown, Rockledge, Abington, Bryn Athyn, Willow Grove, Valley Forge, Plymouth Meeting, Chestnut Hill, King Of Prussia, Germantown, Paoli, Radnor Township, and Horsham.

We'll update this with more information shortly.