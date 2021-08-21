Accident with Serious Injuries Closes New Jersey Turnpike in Hamilton, NJ

The Southbound side of the New Jersey Turnpike has been closed in our area, as of 3:45 pm on Saturday.

The Turnpike is closed in the southbound direction of the roadway in Hamilton Township, NJ — between exit 7A (I-195) and exit 7 (Route 206).

Officials say a medevac helicopter will be landing following the accident.

Get our free mobile app

We don't have many more details at this time about the accident, but we'll have them when they're made available.



50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.





LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

Hamilton