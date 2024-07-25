Uh oh.

Beware. If you stopped to get gas at a certain Bucks County, PA gas station recently you may be in for some car trouble and a big 'ole mechanic's bill.

Locals have been experiencing car trouble after getting gas at Wawa in Richboro

NBC 10 Philadelphia is reporting some locals have been experiencing car problems after filling up at the Wawa gas station on the 800 block of Second Street Pike in Richboro.

Contaminated gas at Richboro, PA Wawa

The gas was contaminated, which could prove to be really bad for your car.

One driver ended up with thousands of dollars in damages.

Last Thursday (July 18), Connor Lenahan stopped at the Richboro Wawa and filled his tank.

By Friday morning he knew there was something very wrong.

His car wouldn't start. After about three or four attempts it finally started but was sputtering and had a hard time accelerating.

Luckily, Lenahan was able to make it to a mechanic.

Then, he got the bad news. He was told that his car troubles were caused by bad gas.

Even worse, it was going to cost $4,000 to fix. Wow.

This is something you never expect to happen to you. I never would have thought that contaminated gas was the cause of my car problems.

The Wawa gas station in Richboro is a popular spot. Curious to see if anyone else had been affected by the bad gas, Lenahan's mom posted her son's experience on social media.

Connor wasn't the only one affected. Around 35 other drivers reached out saying they had the same problem.

Local mechanics have been flooded with calls from those with similar issues.

Wawa is aware of the problem

Wawa was made aware of the bad gas and issued a statement.

It read, "Wawa is aware of an issue with the fuel equipment on one tank of our Richboro, PA store. Once aware of the issue, and the potential impact to fuel, we took immediate steps to correct it and we are working with our fuel equipment manufacturer to investigate and understand the issue including timing of any potential impact. At this time, we believe that this was an isolated incident that may have affected a very limited number of customers."

If you're experiencing this problem, click here for more information.

