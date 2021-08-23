Enter to Win Free Tickets to See Maroon 5 at the BB&T Pavilion

All this week, you can win tickets to see Maroon 5 (with special guest Blackbear) at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden on September 4. Be listening in the 8am hour with Chris & the Crew for your chance to play the Maroon 5 Second Rule game!

AND we have a bonus chance for you to win tickets right now on the PST app! Enter to win tickets here:

Tickets are now on sale at Maroon5.com, but win them this week from your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST.