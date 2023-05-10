Adjacent Fest is hitting the Atlantic City beach in just a few weeks, so if you have tickets to this awesome 2-day event, I'm sure you're in the process of planning. Music festivals are tough to nail down planning-wise. There are so many things you have to remember to pack and to do before the time comes because trust me, it's a long but exciting weekend.

Adjacent Festival is happening on Memorial Day Weekend this year on the beach in Atlantic City on May 27-28 and looks like a great time. This year's show is headlined by Paramore and Blink-182 which in itself sounds like an amazing concert.

There are a ton of other artists like Jimmy Eat World, The Front Bottoms, and much much more that will be playing nonstop on the beach this Memorial Day Weekend. Since it's only a few weeks away, it's crunch time when it comes to planning.

We have an entire guide that will make sure you're over-prepared if you're going to the festival this year.

Tickets and much more information can be found on Adjacent Fest's official site which you can find here, but here is the ultimate guide that will answer all of the questions I'm certain you have, especially if you're new to festival life.

From the potentially stressful parking situation to exactly what items you can bring into the festival, this is your complete guide to Adjacent Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey for 2023! It's going to be an awesome weekend!

Everything You Need To Know For Atlantic City's Adjacent Festival 2023 We've got you covered on everything you need to know for Adjacent Festival 2023, happening this month in Atlantic City, NJ!