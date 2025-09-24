Jackpot!

A woman from New York is the big winner of a massive jackpot at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, according to a press release.

Casino in Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City had a big winner on September 21

It happened on Sunday (September 21). The woman was playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em Poker.

She hit a Royal Flush on the All-In Table Games Progressive Jackpot and won a breathtaking $759,128.

Whoa. Can you imagine winning that kind of money? You could pay off your mortgage. Get out of debt by paying off your credit card balances. You could take your dream vacation or have that dream wedding you never thought you could have. The possibilities are endless.

The game was one of Harrah's exclusive linked jackpot games

The game is just one of Harrah's Resort's exclusive, linked jackpot games. It's a part of Caesars Entertainment's multi-linked All-In Progressive Poker Jackpot.

In order to win, you need to play one of the progressive games

In order to get in on it, you have to play one of the progressive games at either Tropicana, Caesars, or Harrah's Resort.

You get your choice of Three Card Poker, Four Card Poker, Let it Ride, Ultimate Texas Hold'em, Mississippi Stud Poker, or Texas Hold'em. These are all table games in the casino.

The lucky player gave it a shot on Ultimate Texas Hold'em and it paid off, big time.

“At Harrah's Resort, we love winners and are always looking for ways to create exciting gaming experiences for our guests,” said Gregg Klein, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Harrah’s Resort. “The All-In Progressive Jackpot continues Caesars Entertainment’s legacy of offering guests some of the biggest jackpot prizes in Atlantic City.”

To see how you could win big, click here.

Good luck.

