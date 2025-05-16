Heads up.

If you're planning on flying out of any of the airports in New York, New Jersey or Pennsylvania like JFK, Laguardia, Newark Liberty International, Trenton - Mercer, Philadelphia International, Harrisburg International, Pittsburgh International and more, there's a new TSA ban in place you need to be aware of.

Staffing Shortages And Technology Issues Cause Week-Long Delays At Newark Airport Getty Images loading...

TSA bans common travel accessory

The New York Post is reporting you can no longer put a very popular travel accessory in your checked luggage. It must stay in your carry-on luggage.

Any guesses what it is?

Usually it's the other way around. Banned TSA items that could potentially cause any harm to anyone flying must go into your checked luggage and not carried onto the plane.

TSA Officials And Delta Introduce Automated Security Screening Lanes At LaGuardia Airport Getty Images loading...

Things like liquids that are flammable, sharp objects that could be used as weapons, and aerosols that could explode must be put into your checked luggage to go in the belly of the plane during your flight.

Lithium batteries can no longer be packed in your checked luggage

The latest TSA ban is lithium batteries.

At first you may not think this is a big deal but the ban includes your portable chargers and power banks for devices like laptops, tablets, watches, cellphones, cameras, and more, according to the article.

Charging of mobile smartphone turk_stock_photographer loading...

You may need a bigger carry-on.

A statement from the FAA says, "When a carry-on bag is checked at the gate or at planeside, all spare lithium batteries and power banks must be removed from the bag and kept with the passenger in the aircraft cabin. The battery terminals must be protected from short circuit."

If you're wondering if this new ban applies to you, the answer is probably yes.

Most chargers and power banks have lithium batteries

Most portable chargers and power banks use lithium batteries.

For more information on this new TSA ban, click here.

