There's going to be a new airline option at Atlantic City International Airport starting this spring, according to NJBiz. And, it could save you some money on your next trip.

Breeze Airways will be flying from Atlantic City International Airport starting in May

An announcement was made on Thursday morning (January 28) that Breeze Airways will begin flying out of ACY on May 6. Breeze will be offering two non-stop routes and one one-stop route. Flights will start at the low price of $39 one way.

So, where will Breeze be heading? The two non-stop routes are to Charleston, South Carolina (starting May 6), and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (starting June 11). The one-stop route is to Tampa, Florida (starting June 11 and you won't change planes during the short stop). If you'd like to see which days these flights are available, click here.

David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways, said, "Atlantic City is not only a great destination for travelers, but also a gateway to many other metro areas. We know Atlantic City will be a welcome addition to our guests in Charleston, Raleigh, and Tampa, and we look forward to introducing our new guests in Atlantic City to Breeze."

Breeze Airways began operating in 2021

Breeze is fairly new on the scene. It kicked off operations in 2021. It has over 300 routes to 84 cities in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It's known for its affordability and being the fastest-growing airline in the country.

Breeze Airways planes offer first class, WiFi, and power seats

Breeze planes are equipped with power seats, WiFi, and streaming options. There's a first-class section with 12 roomy seats, extra leg room in 45 seats, and 80 standard seats.

For more information about the new airline coming to the Atlantic City airport, click here.

