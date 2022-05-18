Adult Swim Block Party Festival 2022 Is Coming to Philly This August
Calling all Adult Swim fans!!
Are you a mega-fan of Rick and Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force or Smiling Friends? Then you have GOT to put this on your calendar!
The Adult Swim Festival Block Party is coming to Philadelphia this summer, August 5-7!
What attractions will be there?
For three days across 4 venues in Fishtown, celebrate the mayhem of Adult Swim with live events, games and attractions, food trucks, beer gardens, live comedy sets, outdoor screenings, watch parties, exclusive premieres, giveaways, and more!
If you want to meet the creators of your favorite AS shows like Rick and Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Smiling Friends, there will be live panel discussions at The Punchline Philly on August 6th!
Who's performing?
There will also be a string of live music events at The Fillmore Philadelphia, with headliners including Run The Jewels, Tierra Whack, and Dethklok.
Other performances at Brooklyn Bowl Philly will include the talents of BIA, Eshu Tune (Hannibal Buress), Flo Milli, and Philly bands Spirit of the Beehive, Snacktime Philly, Hop Along and more!
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the block party with the outdoor activities will be held on Allen Street and Canal Street outside the venues. The streets will be closed off during the festival.
As Rick would say, it's time to get Rick-ety, Rick-ety *belch* WRECKED, Philly! (In a fun way, of course!)
Tickets for the various events go on pre-sale May 19 at Ticketmaster.com, with tickets going on sale May 20, at 10PM ET.
Get more information at AdultSwimFestival.com
This is SO cool!! As a years-long fan of AS, especially Rick and Morty, there is no way I'm missing this one. Check out the hype video for the event down below!