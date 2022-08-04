The Adult Swim Festival is coming to Philly this weekend, and everyone is invited!

There are a bunch of shows happening all throughout the weekend at the Punch Line Philly, The Fillmore Philly, and the Brooklyn Bowl Philly that you can go online and buy tickets to right now!

There are going to be panels from some of the fan-favorite Adult Swim classic shows like Rick and Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Smiling Friends, which is so awesome if you’re a fan of Adult Swim’s shows like I am.

There’s a map on their website showering all of the different events you can go to throughout the weekend like the live comedy shows.

There’s a beer garden with lots of different outdoor games, merchandise booths, and outdoor screenings of shows.

That’s all happening on the corner of Canal St. and W. Laurel St. Different food trucks will be set up at the end of E. Allen St. and even some of your fast food favorites like Wendy’s and Klondike will have stands to buy food from.

It looks like there are two huge statues or blow-ups of Rick and Morty in the center of it all which will be a killer photo-op moment for the block party-goers!

You can still purchase tickets to the comedy shows happening throughout the weekend and tickets to the event.

You can choose between a 3-Day GA weekend pass, Single Day VIP Silver Pass, and just a regular single-day GA Pass as well on their website.

This is the first time this has made a stop in Philly, so if you’re an Adult Swim fan, you won’t want to miss out on this.

Stunning! Look Inside The Arthaus Philadelphia's Penthouse Located on the 43 and 44th floors, the penthouse of Philadelphia's most unique (and brand new) architectural masterpiece is located in the heart of Center City. The Penthouse for this brand new building just hit the market with a price tag of $15 million.