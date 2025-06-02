Let’s be real, college of course, teaches you a lot, but there are still some major life skills most college students graduate without learning.

Basic life skills like how to do your taxes, build good credit, budget for groceries, or even understand the slightest thing about mortgages.

This is exactly where the idea of an “Adulting 101” course comes in.

It’s been gaining attention lately, and honestly, it feels like a no-brainer. A class that covers the real-world stuff you’re going to face right after graduation? I think that it should be required.

Students at colleges like Rider, Rowan, Rutgers, Montclair, and other New Jersey schools are grinding through coursework, exams, and internships.

However, how many leave knowing how to navigate health insurance or avoid credit card traps?

In my opinion, knowing how to balance a checkbook or prepare for a job interview is just as important as writing a research paper.

College is supposed to help you become well-rounded and ready for the world, and while not everything can be taught in a classroom, some of this should be.

A college in Canada and others across the U.S started offering a course called “Adulting 101” where you learn many of these life skills.

"Adulting 101" Course Being Offered At Certain Colleges

It could include everything from understanding basic finances and cooking a proper meal to negotiating a salary and managing time in the “real world.” Think of it like a survival guide for post-grad life.

So, should New Jersey colleges offer this kind of class? I feel I would have personally benefited.

It’s not just useful, it’s necessary. Of course we all live and learn, and all of these skills will eventually become easier to us as life goes on, but it would be nice to have a general understanding of it all.

Just passing along some food for thought!

