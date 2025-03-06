A Cheesesteak Milkshake is Going Viral and It’s A Philly Sin

If you’re from Philly and you’re seeing this, I apologize in advance. Of course, the Philadelphia area is known for having some really amazing food.

I always say no matter what you’re craving, there’s something in Philadelphia for you to enjoy food-wise.

What are we most known for when it comes to food in Philadelphia though?

Cheesesteaks, of course!

There is seriously nothing better than a cheesesteak from Philly and there are so many restaurants pretty much on every corner where you can get an amazing one.

People from outside of our area try to recreate the iconic Philly Cheesesteak, but it’s just not the same as getting one from one of Philadelphia’s most iconic spots.

Villanova’s baseball team traveled all the way to Miami to play the University of Miami Hurricanes just yesterday and had quite the surprise for the Philadelphia-based team.

When you go to the stadium to watch a Miami game, apparently the spot for a sweet treat is Mark Light Shake.

They’re been around since 1986 and the milkshake spot is only available at their baseball games. It’s kind of a game-day staple for the fans.

With over 40 flavors to choose from, it’s pretty iconic down there, but they made a milkshake flavor special for Villanova coming to town that is just a disgrace to cheesesteak enjoyers in Philadelphia.

Iconic Miami Milkshake Spot Makes Philly Cheesesteak Milkshake

Mark Light Shake was selling Cheesesteak Milkshakes at the game yesterday in Miami, Florida.

It was a vanilla milkshake with vanilla syrup, shaved steak, cheese, and a roll blended in then topped with, you guessed it, a Philly cheesesteak slider.

The roll, meat, and cheese are all included. I'm super torn about this. I want to ban it and try 50 of them all at the same time.

The shake spot also has 40 other flavors that feature classics like chocolate and vanilla plus special flavors like jelly donut and kitchen sink.

Is it worth a try, Philly? Or are we giving this a hard pass as a state?

