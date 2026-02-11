It looks like a new restaurant is coming to Campus Town at The College of New Jersey on Route 31 in Ewing. Remember, Campus Town isn't just for the college. All the stores, restaurants, and services are open to the public. It has a lot to offer. If you haven't been to Campus Town, you're missing out.

Campus Town Grill is coming soon to Campus Town at TCNJ

Campus Town Grill is moving into the space that was once occupied by IndiGrill Indian BBQ, near Insomnia Cookies, not far from Barnes & Noble. It looks like it will have meat spits, burgers, fries, wings, wraps, and more. The website says, "Grill, Chill, and Enjoy."

If you're looking for the job and have some restaurant experience, there's a sign on the door that says they're hiring. The positions include Lead chef, Grill/Spit Cook, Kitchen Prep, Server/Cashier, Late Night Crew, Cleaner. Scan the QR code on the sign to apply.

There's a Stop Construction Notice on the front door

The windows are covered up, so you can't tell how close it may be to opening, but the renovations may have hit a snag. There's a Stop Construction Notice on the door that's dated January 30, 20256. It says, "You are hereby ordered to stop construction at the above address until further notice." No word on why construction was stopped.

Lady and the Shallot relocated to Campus Town from the Trenton Farmers Market

Another restaurant new to Campus Town is local favorite, Lady and the Shallot. The popular plant-based eatery relocated to Campus Town from the Trenton Farmers Market in November. Fans are thrilled that it has its own, bigger space. You can see the restaurant's awning from Route 31. Stop by and show this awesome local business some love.

The Shops at Campus Town is located at Campus Town Drive and Route 31 in Ewing, NJ.

