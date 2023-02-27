Pop the blue confetti! A baby boy has just been born! And he himself is blue!

The Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey has just welcomed a baby "blue" penguin! He's a male that was born on Feb 15, weighing in at 37 grams (less than a pound!)

Get our free mobile app

So far, the baby penguin, who was born to "Sheila" and "Spud" hasn't been named yet.

He isn't just any penguin - he's a Little Blue Penguin, which is the smallest species of penguin in the world. They only grow to an average size of 13 inches and 3 pounds as adults. They're known for their characteristic blue wings and are nicknamed "fairy penguins" because of their small size, according to Adventure Aquarium.

Can I visit the baby "blue" penguin at Adventure Aquarium?

Yes! he's been on exhibit learning the ropes and hanging out with his mom and dad. Once he hits about 3 weeks of age, he'll be taken off exhibit so the aquarium staff can teach him skills behind the scenes, like taking fish from biologists. He'll also be growing out his blue plumage so he can learn how to swim. So if you want to see him as a baby, you better get to the aquarium before he grows up!

Blue penguins are part of the aquarium's Species Survival Plan, which is dedicated to ensuring the survival of threatened species.

If you want to check the little guy out, you can take advantage of One FREE kid admission with the purchase of an adult ticket, weekdays now through March 17. Go ahead and get your tickets HERE.

LOOK: The Philadelphia Zoo Welcomes Two Sloth Bear Cubs! Here's a first look at the bear-y adorable new arrivals at the Philadelphia Zoo!