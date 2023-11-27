Dive into a “Winter Water-land” at the Adventure Aquarium!

Waddlin' in a Winter Waterland!

This holiday season, the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey, is making waves with a spectacular underwater spectacle that's sure to leave visitors in awe. "Christmas Underwater" at the aquarium is going on now through Dec. 24!

Picture this: the world's tallest underwater Christmas tree, decorated with shimmering lights and holiday ornaments, submerged in a watery wonderland. It's not just a holiday event; it's a deep-sea adventure like no other!

The event, presented by Shriners Children's Philadelphia, will feature an enormous, 18-foot underwater Christmas tree, a Snowtunda with indoor snow-like flurries and lights, puppet shows, "Walk the plank" Christmas trivia, story time and more!

There will also be multiple daily dives from "Scuba Santa!"

"Watch jolly Ol' Saint Nick share Christmas cheer with our sharks, sea turtles, and rays on his daily dives in Ocean Realm. When he's not making his list or decorating the World's Tallest Underwater Christmas Tree, Scuba Santa saves plenty of time for greeting families and waving for Christmas card-worthy photos."

How can I get tickets to Christmas Underwater at Adventure Aquarium?

You can grab tickets on the Adventure Aquarium website. General admission for adults starts at $28. Children save $10 off adult prices. You can also opt for the Christmas Underwater Bundle package for $55 that includes a Scuba Santa plush doll Click HERE for more information!

So if you're looking for a casual, family-fun holiday adventure, grab the kids and dive into the holidays like never before. It's a yuletide adventure beneath the waves that promises to make this festive season unforgettable for the whole family!

