We hate to say it, but Summer 2023 is winding down! But that doesn't mean concert season is over yet!

The Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly known as the BB&T Pavilion) in Camden, New Jersey, just hop and a skip away from Philadelphia, is winding down from another summer of heart-pumping live shows! They house some of the hottest concerts every year, and 2023 has been no exception.

The popular venue sits beautifully next to the Delaware River with stunning views of Philadelphia's skyline with a 25,000 seat capacity outdoor/indoor space. Whether you're inside or outside, you're in for a night you'll never forget!

So far, the Camden Waterfront has been amazing talents like Shania Twain, Luke Bryan, Post Malone, and Fall Out Boy, just to name a few!

I was lucky enough to see Post Malone perform in July, and he was simply sensational!

But there is still more to come! Concert season 2023 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion will be wrapping up in late September. And until then, you can see talents such as 50 Cent, Eric Church, Billy Idol, Nickelback and more!

Ready to grab your tickets? Good, because Camden is ready for you! Let's take a look at some of the rest of the shows coming to the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion for the rest of this summer!

Complete Guide to Everyone Playing at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion for the Rest of 2023 Concert season is winding down! Get your tickets to these shows in Camden before it's over!

Which shows will you be catching? Get your tickets before they're gone!

