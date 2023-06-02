Part of Your World! Come See The Enchanting Mermaids at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, NJ!

Look at stuff... isn't it neat?

Something beautiful is making a splash at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey! For a limited time, you've gotta come check out their newest attraction, Mermaids Under The Sea!

The highly anticipated attraction is back!

"From on the screen to under the sea, real-life mermaids are bringing oceans of wonder to Adventure Aquarium this summer. Make today a magical adventure as you discover shimmering mermaids diving beneath the waves, swimming among 15,000 amazing animals including the largest collection of sharks in the Northeast!"

Come meet beautiful mermaid performers as they swim in the massive tanks among 15,000 animals, including sharks and stingrays. Seeing and interacting with them while they're under the water is something. You can check them out now through June 18, Thrusday through Sundays only.

The mermaid attractions include tank dives, meet and greets with pictures, mermaids above the waves in the shallow pools. There will also be mermaid-themed food and drinks to enjoy!

With the new Disney "The Little Mermaid" movie now playing, there's no better time to get into the mermaid spirit! You can even dress up as a mermaid yourself, because anyone can be a mermaid!

This is cool for for the whole family to expeirence! Wanna check it out? Reservations are required, as this is a very popular attraction! Also be sure to show up at your designated time. Click HERE for ticket information.

