A Quick PSA To Anyone Who Plans On Moving To New Jersey

New Jersey always gets a really bad rep and I think it is crazy! I constantly tell everyone, despite its flaws, I do not see myself leaving New Jersey anytime soon or at all for that matter! There's honestly SO much to love about The Garden State.

You have a short trip to the Poconos, a short drive to any beach, Atlantic City, New York City, Philadelphia and so much more! Also, an honorable mention is Wawa. No matter what you hate or love about New Jersey, it is a place that is very different than other states.

If you plan on moving to New Jersey at one point or another or even if you are just contemplating moving to New Jersey at some point during your life, New Jersey residents have agreed that there are some things that you MUST know before moving here for good.

Of course, because we all live here, we know the ins and outs which is super helpful to set a realistic expectation when moving to New Jersey.

Most people who are not from New Jersey only know of Jersey Shore, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and probably The Sopranos. These are the only tools others have to base their opinion of New Jersey on!

While these are 3 of my favorite shows of all time, it is hard to get a gauge of the true vibe that New Jersey brings when you aren't from around here.

That's why New Jersey residents have come together via Facebook to shine some light on what you need to know before moving here.

I asked a bunch of people on Facebook just what you would tell someone who plans to move to New Jersey and they delivered, to say the least.

