Airbnb Home and Stunning Pool In Cape May Goes for $3,000 a Night
Cape May has so much to offer - the question is will have you time to experience it with this awesome house at your disposal?
Airbnb has a listing for a Cape May area home that's nothing short of spectacular!
This 6 bedroom 31/2 bath home is said to be 6 minutes from the beach. (We don't know if that 6 minutes was calculated in July or January.)
The big feature on this property is the awesome 12-foot deep pool, complete with waterfalls, a grotto, a hot tub, a pizza oven and more. Once you're here, where could you go that's better than this?)
Inside, a movie theater awaits you with lots of house stuff. (Can you tell, I can't wait to get to them photos of the pool?)
The home is listed at $2,850 a night, plus cleaning an service fees.
More details can be found here.