Would you last even just 1 night living in Buffalo Bill's house in Pennsylvania? This has got to be one of the most bizarre Airbnbs you can rent in the country, not only in Pennsylvania.

We all know the amazing and historical film 'The Silence of The Lambs'. If you're a huge fan of the movie, you can stay in the house that was used for filming if you're a horror movie fan and willing to pay the price! This Victorian-style home was built in 1910 and was used for filming the famous movie.

Now, you and your friends can rent the 'The Silence Of The Lambs' themed Airbnb for yourselves. It is a bone-chilling home if you've seen the movie and it has a ton of photo ops that pay homage to the classic film.

The home houses up to 8 guests with 4 bedrooms, 5 beds. The only downside is, that there's only 1 bathroom so make sure to not overpack the house with guests if you rent.

The house has memorabilia set up like a full-sized stand-up of Hannibal Lecter that is so creepy I'd have to move outside for my stay. The home comes full of all of the basic amenities that you would need for your stay. Washer, dryer, air, shower essentials, gaming systems, books, board games, TVs, sound system and more.

Plus, this is a piece of film history, so if you're a movie buff, horror fanatic, or just a pop culture lover, you should look into renting this spot.

According to Airbnb, this house would run you about $591 per night.

Would you last a night here?

