Airbnb in Ewing, NJ Considered One Of the Best In The State
Airbnb in Ewing, NJ Considered One Of the Best In The State
When you start thinking about Airbnb's to stay at for a little vacation, an Airbnb in the Ewing Township area never comes to mind, that's for sure. We found out that an Airbnb in Ewing Township actually took a spot on a list of "The 12 Best and Most Unique New Jersey Airbnbs." Out of the 12 New Jersey Airbnb's this one in Ewing Township took the 9th spot.
This Airbnb in Ewing Township is perfect for 4 guests with 1 bedroom, 2 beds, and 1 bath. Out of 170 reviews, this Airbnb has a 4.93 star review.
According to the ad on the Airbnb website, the owner of the Airbnb, Emanuel, remodeled the whole house himself. In the bio it stated, "I remodel houses in my spare time and consider it a hobby. I enjoy seeing the finished product." The rate to book this Ewing Township is $70 a night.