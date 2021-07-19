Do you ever wonder who named the cities all over the world? What's the history behind the city that you live in?

Well, right now we will dive into Ewing Township and find out a little more about it.

According to the Ewing Township website, February 22, 1834, was the big day when Ewing Township was founded and it was no longer called Trenton Township.

Ewing Township is actually named after someone and no is not the NBA Hall of Famer, Patrick Ewing, who once played with the New York Knicks. The Ewing Township website states that the Ewing Township is named after a politician by the name of Charles Ewing.

Charles Ewing was born in New Jersey and studied at Princeton University before it was actually called Princeton University.

It is very interesting that Charles Ewing was born 4 years after the United States of America claimed its independence.

There was some big history in Ewing Township before the name changed. According to the Ewing Township website, our nation's first president George Washington "marched his troops down Bear Tavern Road to attack the Hessian mercenary forces stationed in Trenton."

If you meet people that have lived in Ewing for a very long time you may find out that their ancestors are English or Scotch. According to the Ewing Township website, Ewing Township had a big English and Scottish population in the 1800s.

According to the U.S. Census website, the population of Ewing Township in 2020, it was a total of 35,709.