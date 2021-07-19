Who Is Ewing Township, NJ Named After?

Credit: Google Maps

Do you ever wonder who named the cities all over the world? What's the history behind the city that you live in?

Well, right now we will dive into Ewing Township and find out a little more about it.

According to the Ewing Township website, February 22, 1834, was the big day when Ewing Township was founded and it was no longer called Trenton Township.

Ewing Township is actually named after someone and no is not the NBA Hall of Famer, Patrick Ewing, who once played with the New York Knicks. The Ewing Township website states that the Ewing Township is named after a politician by the name of Charles Ewing.

Charles Ewing was born in New Jersey and studied at Princeton University before it was actually called Princeton University.

It is very interesting that Charles Ewing was born 4 years after the United States of America claimed its independence.

There was some big history in Ewing Township before the name changed. According to the Ewing Township website, our nation's first president George Washington "marched his troops down Bear Tavern Road to attack the Hessian mercenary forces stationed in Trenton."

If you meet people that have lived in Ewing for a very long time you may find out that their ancestors are English or Scotch. According to the Ewing Township website, Ewing Township had a big English and Scottish population in the 1800s.

According to the U.S. Census website, the population of Ewing Township in 2020, it was a total of 35,709.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: Best of New Jersey, Ewing NJ, Ewing Township
Categories: Afternoons with E, Local News, Mercer County
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top