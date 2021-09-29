Let the Halloween decorating begin.

Halloween is right around the corner and members of the Ewing Green Team, Art Has No Boundaries and Ewing Arts Commission are making it known that the annual All Around Town Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt is coming back.

Whether you’re a business, school, or a resident of Ewing Township, everyone is encouraged to take part in the fun. All around the township you can find displays made by residents or businesses who registered in taking part in the decorating aspect of the 3rd All Around Town Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt.

Although registration for hosting your own scarecrow setup has already closed as of September 11, you can still join in on the fun for free and hunt down all of the participating scarecrows in the area.

Last year’s event had close to 50 scarecrows on display for the township to hunt for, and it has been predicted by the Ewing Township Sustainable Green Team that this year will be way better than the 2021 fall season.

Money winnings are also coming into play with this event.

It was stated by Ewing Township Sustainable Green Team that residents taking part in the hunt for the scarecrows can vote for their two favorite displays in the town. The business and residential displays that accumulate the most votes will both receive cash prizes for their unique and creative efforts.

If you are in the Ewing Township area you better make sure you look out for "Ewing’s very own scarecrow version of “Elf on the Shelf.’ Debuting this fall is our very own ‘Stan Bymee.'" According to Ewing Township Sustainable Green Team, ‘Stan Bymee' is going to be at 4 different locations throughout the month.

That'll be a fun activity if you want to take your kids for a drive.

Another cool thing is that Ewing Township Sustainable Green Team will choose the scarecrow that best uses recycled materials along with a raffle winner being chosen from all of the entries submitted by the residents taking part in the scarecrow hunting.

The hunt starts on Friday, October 1st and will wrap up on Thursday October 28th at 4:30 pm, giving everyone just a little under a month to hunt and pick out their fan favorites of the township. Paper ballots will be available for those that want to partake in the scarecrow hunt at the Ewing Community and Senior Center at 999 Lower Ferry Road or at Hollowbrook Community Center located on 320 Hollowbrook Drive.

