Airbnb-Like App Will Let You Rent Out Backyard Pools with Your Friends

I wish I had thought of something like this first because this is genius. A new app has been created and it is basically a service like Airbnb, but for swimming pools.

It is the summer time and everyone's favorite activity to do is go swimming. However, if you don't have a pool or don't want to go to a community pool due to coronavirus, now there is a way you can still get your swim on. A new website and app called Swimply was just launched that connects people who are looking for a pool to swim in.

Swimply works just like Airbnb. According to Washingtonian, you can rent out a pool for a block of time for an hourly rate. Prices can range anywhere fro $15 an hour to $300. Customers will be allowed to spend up to 3 hours in the pool.

According to Washingtonian, the app has seen a 2,000 percent growth rate since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Families have been looking for escapes from being cooped inside.

“We’re seeing, mostly families that are cooped up at home, kids who are not in school or in camps. So, lots of parents and children, a couple of small groups of friends are getting together for a contacted experience,” said co-founder Asher Weinberger.

Swimply also works with professional pool service companies that screens every single pool to make sure they are safe to book. Currently this service is available in 30 states, including New York, and New Jersey.

I don't know about you, but I'm going to keep this in mind for my next birthday party.