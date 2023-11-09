Alanis Morissette Announces 2024 Tour With 2 New Jersey Stops!

You Oughtta Know... one of the most iconic music artists of our time - Alanis Morissette - is coming to New Jersey next year!

Yep, the legendary Alanis Morissette has just announced "The Triple Moon Tour" for 2024 featuring Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade - and she's making two stops in New Jersey next summer!

"been teeming to share this news with you ✨✨ going out on “the triple moon tour” with the amazing joan jett and the blackhearts & morgan wade this summer."

The tour will be making two stops in the Garden State at The Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) in Camden, on July 2, and the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel on July 3, 2024!

How can I get tickets to the Alanis Morisette 2024 tour?

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday Nov. 16 at 10 am. Pre-sale tickets will be available to Citi cardholders from Tues, Nov 14 at 10 am until Thurs, Nov 16 at 10 pm, as Citi is the official card of the tour. Fans are also encouraged to join her mailing list for early access. Check out the link HERE for ticket information.

I'm calling it now - this will be one the hottest shows of PNC Bank Arts Center and Freedom Mortgage's summer lineups next year. Alanis is such an iconic artist only made stronger joined by Joan Jett and Morgan Wade.

This is big! Will you be checking her out next summer?

