Are you ready to be wowed this holiday season?

Once again, Magic of Lights will be lighting up your holiday season at the PNC Bank Arts Center. It kicks off on November 18th and runs through December 30th.

If you've never been, you'll definitely want to put it on your holiday bucket list. It's a drive thru holiday light show that you and your family and friends will love.

This year promises to be "bigger and brighter" than past years. There will be over a mile of the coolest light displays. You'll of course see holiday scenes and characters like Christmas Barbie as she sparkles in the night.

There's also a huge Bigfoot Monster Truck and life-sized dinosaurs of Prehistoric Christmas, according to the website.

You pay by the carload, not by person, so load up your car and go. I'm sure you'll hear lots of Ohhhhs and Ahhhhh. Lol.

You can save money by buying a pass online with the Santa Saver Discount. Click here for more details.

This could be a yearly tradition you start with your family. Think about it...you could all get comfortable in your favorite Christmas PJs and go because you don't get out of the car...it's a drive thru.

Bring hot chocolate, Christmas cookies, sing Christmas carols, play Christmas music...sounds like a ton of fun to me.

Get yourself in the holiday spirit with a trip through the lights early in the season and then go again and again as it gets closer to Christmas.

For more information, hours, and to buy tickets, click here.

