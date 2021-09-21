Get ready for lots of Halloween fun at Shady Brook Farm. Fall Fest is going on now, with their brand new wagon ride debuting this weekend, according to their website.

Get your tickets now by clicking here.

The family-friendly wagon ride officially starts this Friday, September 24th. It's called Eerie Illuminations...it opens at dusk each night of the Fall Fest (around 6pm). Check out the Halloween light displays and watch your favorite Halloween characters dance to the synchronized music. Don't miss it. Here's the schedule.

But, that's not all. There are so many fun things to do:

Make sure to check out the beautiful sunflowers while they last. They're $3 per stem, 5 for $10, and 10 for $15.

Go apple picking before they're all gone. They're $1.49 per pound.

Pick the perfect pumpkin (nice and round for me) at 75 cents per pound.

Try to find your way out of the 5 acre corn maze. This year the maze honors the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Grab food and drinks from the concession stands.

Hangout by the bonfires, listen to live music on the weekends, and more.

For an additional cost you can reserve a campfire or party tent for you and your family and friends. You can also shoot paintballs at creepy creatures, and go Gem Mining.

Of course, Shady Brook Farm's Farm Market is open all year long...stop in for lots of great stuff, the deli, Stone Throw's Pub, and of course, Uncle Dave's Homemade Ice Cream...make sure to try the Pumpkin Ice Cream...yum.

Make your plans now. I love this time of year...there are so many fun things to do.

For more details, click here.

Shady Brook Farm is conveniently located at 931 Stony Hill Road.

