Donut lovers, there's a new shop in the area opening soon, and you're going to love it.

Duck Donuts opening third Bucks County location in Yardley

It's the famous Ducks Donuts. This will be its third Bucks County location.

It's located in Prickett Preserve, the new shopping center where Wegmans and Firebirds Wood Fired Grill are, both of which just opened, and across Stony Hill Road from Shady Brook Farm.

The big Grand Opening announcement came via the shop's Facebook page.

It urged you to save the date.

Duck Donuts Yardley opening December 7

Duck Donuts Yardley will be opening Saturday, December 7.

The post read, "We are excited to bring warm, delicious made-to-order donuts to Yardley and our friends throughout Bucks County."

Duck Donuts Yardley/Canva Duck Donuts Yardley via Facebook/Canva loading...

It's only a few minutes from parts of Mercer County, NJ too, like Ewing, Hopewell, and Lawrence.

The doors will open at 7am sharp.

First person in line at Grand Opening wins free donuts for a year

The first person in line will win free donuts for a year. Wow.

The next 50 people in line will receive a Sprinkling Happiness card (two free dozens and a bucket of coffee to be used for a future visit).

Duck Donuts Yardley via Facebook/Canva Duck Donuts Yardley via Facebook/Canva loading...

Duck Donuts originated in North Carolina.

My friends vacationing in the Outer Banks would bring them home because you could only get them down there until they expanded north.

The new Yardley shop will make 17 total Duck Donuts in Pennsylvania.

There are 10 Ducks Donuts in New Jersey.

Bring your family and friends to the Grand Opening of the new Ducks Donuts in Prickett Preserve on Saturday, December 7 starting at 7am.

The new Duck Donuts Yardley is located at 922 Antique Alley, Yardley PA 19067.

