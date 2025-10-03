Wonder Yardley celebrates its grand opening today (Friday, October 3), and you're going to love it, especially if everyone in your family likes a different kind of food when ordering takeout. I'll explain. Keep reading.

Wonder is a fairly new chain with a very cool and convenient concept. The first Wonder restaurants opened just two years ago, one on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and the other in Westfield, New Jersey.

Wonder lets you order from a variety of restaurants in one order

Wonder's mission is simple...to make great food more accessible, according to its website.

Wonder has partnerships with some of the best restaurants across the country, bringing their amazing dishes to you, quickly, from one place.

You can check out all of the restaurants by clicking here.

It's easy to order. You look at the menus from the restaurants available, and place your order from as many different restaurants as you'd like. Yup. Whatever you order from the restaurants you chose is all delivered by Wonder at the same time, fresh and hot.

Ahhh, the possibilities. No more settling for what you don't really want just because the rest of your family or friends want whatever it is.

This is a dream come true for families like mine. When it comes to ordering food, we all want something different. My husband usually wants pizza, my son likes a good, juicy burger or perhaps wings, my daughter loves sushi, and me, well, it's usually a last minute decision depending of my mood. Now we can all order from the same place, Wonder.

Your food is delivered for free

Check it out for yourself by clicking HERE. When I put in my address, the pop up window said, "Combine dishes from as many of our award-winning, exclusive restaurants as you'd like in one order. Your meal is made to order and delivered free."

I have a feeling this is going to be very popular. I know where I'm ordering from tonight.

You can choose between delivery or pickup

You have your choice of delivery, pick-up, or sit and eat, although, there aren't a ton of seats inside.

It's in Prickett Preserve near Wegmans

Wonder Yardley is in the new Prickett Preserve shopping center on Stony Hill Road, where Wegmans recently opened, across from Shady Brook Farm.