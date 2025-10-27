There's a new Paris Baguette in the area.

Paris Baguette just opened in Yardley

A new location just opened in the new Prickett Preserve, the newer shopping center across from Shady Brook Farm, in Yardley.

Dan Alexander/TSM Trenton Dan Alexander/TSM Trenton loading...

Dubbed, "Your neighborhood bakery café where smiles are served daily," Paris Baguette serves up the sweets you love. You will pick from pastries, croissants, donuts, cakes, tarts, breads, coffees, and more.

READ MORE: Bucks County's Santa Scott loses all in devastating house fire

You can stop on your way to work or school for a breakfast sandwich, quiche, or savory pastries like ham and cheese. Swing by for lunch too. There are wraps, sandwiches, salads and so much more.

Have I made you hungry yet?

Hot, iced, and frozen beverages will be waiting for you as well.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a picture of the new location and staff members.

You can earn free food with the rewards program

You can become a PB rewards member. Collect points and earn free pastries, drinks, and more.

Catering is available

Keep in mind that catering is also available for all of your holiday gathering coming up soon.

READ MORE: Levittown family's holiday light display won't light this year

Go check it out. The new Paris Baguette is located at 939 Vansant Drive in Prickett Preserve (the new retail and residential space across from Shady Brook Farm) on Stoney Hill Road.

Dan Alexander/TSM Trenton Dan Alexander/TSM Trenton loading...

Wegmans is an anchor store of the center, which just opened a few months ago.

There's another Paris Baguette in Princeton, NJ

Just over the bridge there's another Paris Baguette location on Nassau Park Boulevard in Princeton.

Enjoy.

Top 16 Friendliest Places to Live in Pennsylvania These are the sixteen most friendly places to live in the entire state, according to a new report issued by Nextdoor.com. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST