This New Vietnamese Hoagie Spot is Coming to Cherry Hill NJ!

If you're hungry for some Vietnamese hoagies in South Jersey, you've gotta check this out.

Banh Mi Ngon, a casual eatery specializing in Vietnamese hoagies (aka banh mi sandwiches) is set make its grand opening in Cherry Hill, NJ! Located at 1434 Brace Rd, they've set their grand opening date for April 29!

They'll be running a grand opening special, so bring your friends! If you buy 5 hoagies, you'll get one FREE! (ONLY on April 29!)

There's just about a million places to get regular hoagies here in New Jersey - we've got that down pat. Now it's time to make room for a different kind of hoagie!

Their menu includes banh mi hoagies made fresh daily on fresh baguettes with picked carrots and daikon, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, pate, mayo, and Ban Mi Ngon sauce. You can choose from your choice of meats like grilled pork, pork belly, pork bologna, BBQ beef, grilled chicken, grilled pork patties, meatballs, spicy sardines, tofu and shredded pork skin. Yum!

We love a locally owned small family business. And this one has been a dream in their family for years, according to their Facebook post announcement:

"When our parents moved to New Jersey from Viet Nam, they brought along a passion for food and the dream of opening a Vietnamese hoagie/sandwich shop of their own. Adjusting to their new lives they put that goal aside momentarily, but the kitchen remained the heart and gathering place of our home. With our parents’ experience; over 20 years in the restaurant industry in Vietnam. Finally, Banh Mi Ngon comes to Cherry Hill, New Jersey."

Hit them up for lunch in Cherry Hill! and you can go ahead and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

**And FYI - The owners also run an AMAZING nail salon in Mount Laurel, The Nail Box. It is the literally the only place I go to get my nails done now! Check them out!

