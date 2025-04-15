Oh my gosh, do you remember going to Roy Rogers when you were a kid?

If you were a fan, I have good news for you.

Roy Rogers is opening a new fast food restaurant in South Jersey

It's making a comeback in one South Jersey town, according to 42Freeway.

Road trip!

There are only 2 left in NJ right now

After being mega-popular for many years, you may not realize there are only two left in New Jersey. There's one in Brick and the other is in Pine Beach.

If you have no idea what I'm talking about (you're probably too young to remember), it was a fast food chain where the most popular items on the menu were the roast beef sandwich, fried chicken, baked potato, and the 1/4lb. cheeseburger.

It had a cowboy theme, after Roy Rogers, the actor, singer, and American cowboy.

My parents would take me and my sister there often when we would ask for fast food.

My mom would tell us that Roy Rogers was the healthier of the other fast food choices. Ha ha.

We secretly knew that my mom just preferred Roy's over the others, like McDonald's or Burger King, because there were things she liked on the menu.

My mom loved getting a baked potato.

Roy Rogers was known for its Fixins Bar with fresh toppings

She would then take it immediately to the "Fixins Bar" in the middle of the restaurant, which was filled with fresh toppings for the baked potatoes, the burgers, and everything else you could order.

Take a look below:

The other fast food restaurants didn't have this luxury.

Roy Rogers was very popular for years and then started to disappear, much to the disappointment of its many fans.

I couldn't believe it when I heard the news that Roy Rogers is making a comeback in South Jersey.

The new Roy Rogers will open in June on Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill

A new Roy Rogers will be opening in the former PDQ Chicken place in early to mid-June in Cherry Hill, according to a Roy Rogers' representative who spoke to 42 Freeway.

It's on Haddonfield Road, down the road from Cherry Hill Mall. It's not from the Wegmans in that area either.

There will be a drive-thru

The renovations of the building are going on now. There's going to be a drive-thru.

I'm crossing my fingers it gives me all the nostalgic feels.

I'll let you know when I hear about the Grand Opening date.

