A local mall will now be enforcing a new, strict policy for unaccompanied teen shoppers on a certain day and time, according to a report from Patch.com.

There's been a real problem with unruly teens in malls, on Jersey Shore town boardwalks, and in other public places around the Garden State, over the past few years.

Cherry Hill Mall has had problems with troublemaking teens

Back in 2017, there was a huge disturbance in Cherry Hill Mall involving hundreds of teens when the mall was packed with people, the article says.

Google Google loading...

That incident led to a ban of teens without supervision in the mall the day after Christmas that year.

There was a fight at Cherry Hill Mall on March 22

More recently, just a few weeks ago (March 22, 2025), there was a fight involving two groups of mostly teens at the mall, reports say.

In fact, 6abc reports that two people were hurt in the scuffle and had to be treated at a local hospital.

Canva Canva loading...

None of the minors involved live in Cherry Hill.

Now, two weeks later, there is a new rule in effect.

Get our free mobile app

Teens now need to be supervised in the mall on Saturday nights

If you are under the age of 18, you must have a parent or legal guardian with you, who's 21 or older on Saturdays, after 4pm, according to the mall's updated code of conduct.

Canva Canva loading...

If you're spotted in the mall after 4pm, security may ask for your ID (if the age of the teen or guardian isn't easy to tell).

If a teen works at the mall, there does not have to be a parent present when arriving at the mall, but the teen must show proof of employment, go directly to the store where employed, and leave right after work hours end.

Canva Canva loading...

The new restriction is in effect for the mall itself, the surrounding parking lots, garages, sidewalks around the mall, and hallways leading to the mall.

READ MORE: These are the Top 5 High Schools in NJ

For more on the Cherry Hill Mall's Code of Conduct, click here.

Not too far away, by the way, the Deptford Mall has a similar teen ban in effect on the weekends.

The Sad State of This Once-grand Shopping Mall in New Jersey A look inside Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman