Amazon Will Get Substantially More Expensive For New Jersey Customers

Well doesn't this seem to be the current trend these days and disapprovingly so!

Everything is getting more expensive these days, EVERYTHING!

Just to put it in perspective, a friend of mine who lives in Philadelphia would usually be able to buy 12 eggs for about $3.99. She just recently sent me a photo that this price skyrocketed up to a whopping $9.99 in last week.

That is nearly three times its original price and that is insane.

But hearing this eggy piece of news might soften the blow for what I have coming up because this just further proves that dollar isn't stretching nearly as far as it did.

According to NJ.com, Amazon has announced a new 5% fuel and inflation fee that will be tacked onto existing prices.

Gross, I know.

But it won't necessarily affect every single order you make.

According to NJ.com, this change will mainly affect 3rd-party sellers who utilize Amazon's travel and delivery services.

But how do you think those 3rd party sellers will make up for the added costs? That's right, by raising their prices.

This price increase will take place on April 28th.

I knew this was going to happen. Whenever gas prices get more expensive, everything gets more expensive.

I am honestly over it.

I feel like money goes so much faster these days and it is getting harder and harder to make ends meet.

Silver lining is that we can save some money on delivery fees by going out to get things ourselves.

But the down side to this strategy? That we actually have to go out and get things ourselves.

